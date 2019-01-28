Buy Myinnov MKJI9x TWS Earbuds At A Lowered Price Of Only $15.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

Music lovers, rejoice! GeekBuying recently launched the ‘TWS Earbuds Sale,’ wherein the Chinese online store is doling out massive discounts on a wide selection of earphones and speakers.

Aside from that, GeekBuying is giving avid gamers a chance to get their hands on a slew of gaming accessories at lowered prices, as part of its recently kicked-off promo.

The items included in this event have been separated into different categories including Best Offers, Earphones & Speakers and Gaming Accessories.

Each of the aforesaid sections features top-branded items that you can buy without emptying your pockets.

We’ll take a gander at the Myinnov MKJI9x TWS dual Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds, which is placed under the ‘Earphones & Speakers’ section carrying a lowered price tag.

Aside from shedding light on the aforesaid discount, we’ll even show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at checkout.

Myinnov MKJI9x TWS Earbuds

The MKJI9x adopts the latest Bluetooth v5.0 technology to double the speed of the sound transmission. This enhances the anti-interference performance while providing more stability to the connection.

Moreover, it ensures each game-playing and calling is in real time and even deflect sound delays. Despite being loaded with an impressive array of features, the MKJI9x is lightweight and comfortably fits the earbuds, thanks to its ergonomic design.

Its one-of-a-kind design involves one step less when it comes to wearing the earbuds.

The BT v5.0 technology ensures a reliable, and instant connection for various mobile devices including the iPhone 6, 6s, 6 Plus, 7, 8 Plus, X, Xs and a slew of Samsung-branded phones.

Furthermore, the Myinnov MKJI9x TWS earbuds come with a pocket-sized charging case that comprises a built-in 400 mAH battery. After a full charge, the device works for about 3-4 hours.

Like a slew of other steeply-priced music accessories available in the market today, The Myinnov MKJI9x doesn’t come cheap. Thanks to GeekBuying latest promotion, you can now buy it for just $19.99.

This is a 33 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $29.99. On top of that, you can apply coupon code GIZ_CYMKDAQV and get an extra $4 off before placing the order.

In other words, you can bring the already lowered selling price of the Myinnov MKJI9x further down to just $15.99 during the checkout process.

You can follow this link without wasting time to avail the discount. Regrettably, the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.