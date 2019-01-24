Xiaomi Redmi Go official render and full specs leaked, will launch soon

If you have been waiting for Xiaomi’s own Android Go phone, then you are in luck as it seems a launch is happening very soon. The phone already got certified in a number of markets and now it appears it is ready to launch with The Philippines being the first market to get it.

The official Facebook account for Xiaomi Philippines shared a post a few hours ago teasing the launch of a new phone. The post also has the hashtag #GoSmartDoMore.

Ready. We're about to introduce something very special just for you! Here's a first hint of what's coming. 😁#GoSmartDoMore Posted by Mi Philippines on Thursday, January 24, 2019

Philippino blog Revu.com.ph got a tip that the phone is already listed on online store Lazada and the listing includes a poster with the full specs of the Redmi Go. The poster also has the tag line Go Smart, Do More which means it is the same device teased by Xiaomi on Facebook.

The Redmi Go can be said to be a redesigned Redmi 4A/Redmi 5A with a few changes and of course less RAM and storage. We are glad it doesn’t have the rear-facing speaker of both phones.

It has a 5.0-inch 1280 x 720 display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 380 nits of brightness. There is a Snapdragon 425 processor under the hood and it is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. A dedicated MicroSD card slot will allow you to add up to 128GB of extra storage.

The Redmi Go has an 8MP f/2.0 camera with HDR and an LED flash on its back. The camera is positioned at the top left corner of the phone. It also has a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.

There is Bluetooth 4.1, single band Wi-Fi, a MicroUSB port, and dual-SIM support. It also has support for 4G LTE bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, and 28. Availability of these bands including dual VoLTE and dual 4G will vary between markets.

The Redmi Go packs a 3,000mAh battery and will come with a 5V/1A charger in the box. Unfortunately, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and not the latest Android 9 Pie (Go Edition). It will be available in black and blue when it launches.

There is no info on price yet. The one on Lazada is just a placeholder until the phone launches.

