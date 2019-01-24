Honor grew 170% YoY internationally, ranked 1st E-Brand in China for 9 consecutive quarters

Huawei today held an MWC 2019 sensitization and 5G conference in Beijing. The company announced the industry’s first 5G base station core chip – Huawei Tianyi as well as the industry’s first single-chip multi-mode 5G Modem – Balong5000. The Chinese giant also announced that it will unveil the world’s first commercial 5G product during the MWC2019 period, a 5G foldable phone.

During the conference, Huawei’s consumer business CEO Yu Chengdong also talked about the development of the Honor brand. Yu Chengdong, who is also known as Richard Yu, hinted that in the face of a dwindling global phone market, the Honor brand not only saw some upgrade but also achieved strong growth. The Honor brand achieved a lofty growth of 170% year-on-year in the international market. While on the domestic scene, the brand ranked first in terms of online sales for the ninth consecutive quarter.

Honor recently launched the Honor View 20 for the global market in Paris, France. During the event, Honor’s president George Zhao had announced some statistical data of the company’s progress in some countries where it has a strong presence such as France, Britain, Germany, Russia and India. The Honor president hinted that GfK data shows that Honor is ranked among the top 2 brands in the Russian market, and is in six countries in Europe and the Middle East including Germany, Finland and other countries. In addition, he hinted that Honor’s overseas sale accounted for more than 25% of the brand’s entire revenue.

