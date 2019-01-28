Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite codenames could be Elle, Vogue and Marie Claire

Three new Huawei devices with model numbers such as VOG-L29, ELE-L29 and MAR-LX1M have been certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission in Russia. In the past, EEC listings for Huawei phones had always carried their product names. However, the names of the aforementioned Huawei models haven’t appeared on EEC. A Russian tech publication claims that these could be the codenames of the upcoming Huawei P30 and these names could be based on fashion magazines. Hence, it is speculated that the P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite could be codenamed as Elle, Vogue and Marie Claire.

In December, an Israeli tech journalist had claimed had shared the render of the Huawei P30 with triple rear cameras. He had claimed that the handset measures 148.7 x 70.6mm and he had also revealed that the P30 is codenamed as Elle. Hence, it appears that the Chinese manufacture could be using fashion magazine names as codenames for the Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Pro Lite. An anonymous commenter on GSMArena had revealed Vogue as the codename for the upcoming flagship phone. Probably, the P30 Pro could be codenamed as Vogue. The MAR could be based on the Marie Claire fashion magazine, claims the Russian publication.

The above codenames have been deduced through unverified sources. Hence, it is advisable to take this report with a pinch of salt and wait for further reports for confirmed information.

The MAR-AL00/TL00 has already received certification from 3C body in China earlier this month. Apart from the fact that handset may carry support for 18W charging, there is no other information available on the device. If it is the P30 Lite smartphone, it could be fueled by the Kirin 710 chipset.

The P30 and P30 Pro are rumored to powered by Kirin 980 chipsets. They are expected to feature waterdrop OLED panels to carry support for in-display fingerprint scanner. The P30 handset may include Sony IMX600 in its triple camera setup whereas the P30 Pro may come with quad camera module featuring Sony IMX607 as primary sensor. The P30 series may debut by March end. Huawei is expected to announce its first foldable phone enabled with 5G support at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech trade show in the coming month.