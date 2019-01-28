Oppo to soon launch Oppo F11, F11 Pro and Oppo R17 Neo in India

Oppo’s upcoming mid-range smartphones — F11 Pro, which carries the model number CPH1969 was recently certified in Thailand by NBTC. The same device has also been certified by Indonesia’s TKDN along with another phone carrying model number CPH1909.

While the phone’s specifications and features are not yet known, a new report suggests that the company is gearing up to launch the Oppo F11 Pro as well as the Oppo F11 in the Indian market. Along with the Oppo F11-series phones, the company will also launch Oppo R17 Neo. However, no specific timeframe is known for the launch event.

It’s confirmed that the Oppo F11 and F11 Pro will be released by the end of March. According to the rumors, both the models are expected to feature an impressive 10x optical zoom with a triple-camera setup on the back. The company is expected to showcase its 10x optical zoom camera technology at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona next month.

On the other hand, the Oppo R17 Neo is nothing but a toned-down variant of the Oppo R17 smartphone. It features a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It carries support FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset along with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for additional storage. For photography, the device is equipped with horizontally aligned 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup. A 25-megapixel selfie shooter is available inside the notch on the front side.

As for the software, the Oppo R17 Neo comes pre-installed with ColorOS 5.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. The phone is powered by a 3,600mAh battery and is available in gradient color options. The company has already launched the Oppo R17 and R17 Pro in the Indian market.

