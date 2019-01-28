The market is brimming with selfie-related accessories that you can keep in your back pocket with ease; however, these add-ons can set you back a pretty penny.



Selfie addicts looking for an accessory for taking the most flawless selfie ever without emptying their pockets might want to take a gander at the BlitzWolf BW-SL1.

This 3-in-1 smart selfie fill LED light comes with 4K HD super wide-angle lens, 15X HD macro lens and boasts an impressive array of other features.

More importantly, the BlitzWolf BW-SL1 has now gone up for pre-order bearing a considerably lowered price tag on Banggood.

Like a slew of selfie-related adornments available in the market today, the BlitzWolf BW-SL1 doesn’t come cheap. In fact, it will set you back $29.99 on both online as well as offline stores.

Much to the delight of cost-conscious selfie addicts, the BlitzWolf BW-SL1 3-in-1 smart selfie fill LED light can now be yours for just $16.99. On the downside, this 43 percent discount will specifically be valid for the first 50 buyers.

The next three hundred buyers will be able to buy this feature-laden accessory from BlitzWolf for $19.99.

Remaining eight hundred buyers, who decide to buy after the aforesaid hundred pieces are sold out, will end up spending $23.99 on the BlitzWolf BW-SL1.

The BlitzWolf BW-SL1 is an irresistible clip-on selfie fill light that features six adjustable brightness levels, double circles LED source, 2-in-1 fish-eye lens, and eye-catching portable design. It is made using high-quality PC and ABS material.

Its light color modes including cold light, natural, and warm light, coupled with six adjustable brightness levels allows the user to adjust the brightness level simply by touching and sliding from the “-” to “+.” The device will go back to this mode when used next time.

Moreover, the BlitzWolf BW-SL1 can clip on to nearly all portable devices including mobile phones, tablets, phablets, and even laptops.

You can head straight to this link in order to check out more details about this pink-tinted clip-on selfie fill light from BlitzWolf and grab the discount, which will be valid for a limited number of pieces only.