Buy Huawei Honor 8X Phablet And Chuwi LapBook SE Notebook At Dropped Prices On GearBest

GearBest is known for offering a wide selection of top-branded items at unbeatable prices.



Staying true to its reputation, the Chinese online store is doling out noteworthy discounts on the international version of the Huawei Honor 8X phablet and the Chuwi LapBook SE Notebook.

Huawei Honor 8X Phablet

Huawei made the long-awaited Honor 8X phablet available to the public in September last year. The device’s top-end specifications and awe-features made it an instant hit among Huawei fans.

If you have restlessly been waiting to get your hands on the well-received phablet without breaking the bank, we got good news for you.

While you’d normally end up shelling out a lot of money on the Honor 8X, the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant of the phablet has gone up for sale carrying a dropped price of only $239.99 on GearBest.

This is a noteworthy 12 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $273.88.

The Honor 8X sports a mammoth 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 710 Octa Core 2.2GHz processor and runs EMUI 8.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

On the optics front, the phablet houses a 20.0MP + 2.0MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 16.0MP front shooter for selfies. It is backed by a robust 3750mAh battery and features a slew of useful sensors including a proximity sensor, E-compass, fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, and gyroscope.

You can follow this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the blue as well as the black color versions of the phablet for a limited period of time.

Chuwi LapBook SE Notebook

Sporting a crystal clear 13.3 inch IPS display with a high resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, the LapBook SE is an irresistible notebook from Chuwi.

It packs a powerful Intel Apollo Lake N4100 Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.3GHz processor along with an Intel HD Graphics 600 GPU, under the hood for superior images, and uninterrupted casual gaming and basic photo editing.

While you’d expect a top-branded notebook loaded with the aforesaid features to cost you a bomb, the LapBook SE Notebook will set you back only $279.99 on GearBest.

This is a 25 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $373.20. You can head straight to this link to take advantage of this discount, which will be valid for the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant of the Chuwi LapBook SE notebook.

With only 288 pieces of the gray color version remaining, this promo is slated to end soon.