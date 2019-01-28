Buy One Netbook One Mix 2 Yoga Pocket Laptop For Just $659.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

Buyers looking for a cost-effective laptop are more often than not willing to compromise on quality, but it looks like that’s about to change.

In a bid to make a top-branded laptop that not only boasts an impressive array of features but is also easy on the pocketbook, GeekBuying has now teamed up with One-Netbook Technology.

As part of the aforesaid collaboration, the renowned manufacturer of high-performance pocket laptops, mini laptops, palmtop, and UMPC is now offering its well-received One Mix 2 Yoga pocket laptop at a considerably lowered price on the Chinese online store.

Aside from shedding light on the discount, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at checkout. So without further ado, let’s delve into the details.

Like most high-end pocket laptops available in the market today, the One Netbook One Mix 2 Yoga doesn’t come cheap. In fact, it would normally set you back a whopping $801.99 on both online as well as offline stores.

Thanks to a 16 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price, tech buffs that are living on a tight budget can now get their tech greedy hands on the coveted laptop if they’re willing to shell out just $669.99.

On top of that, GeekBuying users can apply coupon code GIZ_QVABPLDK and get an extra $30 off during the checkout process.

In other words, you can bring the already lowered selling price of the One Netbook One Mix 2 Yoga further down to only $659.99 simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon.

An absolute bargain at this price, the One Netbook One Mix 2S Yoga is equipped with fingerprint recognition, allowing you to quickly and securely access your device anytime, anywhere.

Under the hood, it packs a powerful Intel Core m3-7Y30, Dual Core, up to 2.6GHz processor along with a highly competent Intel HD Graphics 615 GPU for seamless casual gaming and photo editing.

The device ships with 8GB of DDR3 RAM and offers a hearty 256GB of onboard storage capacity for you to save your favorite photos, videos, and other multimedia content.

It sports an eye-catching 7-inch touchscreen display with a high resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, making it a great choice for everyday use.

Furthermore, the laptop runs Microsoft Windows 10 OS and is backed by a robust 6500mAh battery that ensures a longer lasting battery life.

If the One Netbook One Mix 2 Yoga pocket laptop has stirred your interest, all you need to do is to follow this link and buy it at an unbeatable price on GeekBuying.

The discount will be valid for the silver color version of the laptop. Regrettably, the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.