Get Up To 40% Off On Top-End Smartphones From Ulefone On AliExpress

In order to commemorate the impending Chinese New Year, Ulefone has collaborated with AliExpress, giving its loyal fanbase a lot to cheer about.



Deemed as one of China’s biggest manufacturers of top-end mobile devices and accessories, Ulefone is doling out up to a whopping 40 percent off on a wide selection of its latest mobile phones, top selling handsets and lots more.

Aside from that, AliExpress users can save a considerable amount of extra money using coupon codes, provided their cart value exceeds a specific amount.

For the sake of an instance, those who end up spending $199 can use coupon code to get an extra $2 off, while those who spend $499 will qualify to use a $5 off coupon at checkout and so on.

The user needs to be logged into his/her AliExpress account in order to receive the coupon.

Moreover, each coupon is associated with an expiry date; the user can use the coupons only for purchases at this retailer’s store before it expires.

The ‘New Arrivals’ category features the Armor 6, S10 Pro, Armor 3, and the Armor 5 smartphones. More importantly, the aforesaid well-received mobile phones have gone up for sale carrying lowered prices on AliExpress for a limited period of time.



The Armor 6 would normally set you back $549.99, but thanks to a 28 percent reduction in its original asking price, you can now buy this feature-laden handset for just $359.99 on AliExpress.

The Ulefone Power 5, Power 5s, Power 3s and Armor X phones are gracing the next section called ‘Top Selling.’ The aforesaid phones usually carry steep price tags, but as part of its latest promo on AliExpress, the Chinese handset maker is offering these devices at unbeatable prices.

Likewise, the Hot Selling and Recommended sections are brimming with Ulefone-branded smartphones that Ulefone fans can now buy without emptying their pockets.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and take full advantage of the discounts before the promo wraps up!