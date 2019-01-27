Android Pie stable update rolls out to the Huawei Mate 9

Huawei has begun rolling out a stable Android Pie update to the Mate 9. The 2016 flagship was part of the devices confirmed for the beta program a few months ago. Now owners can check for the stable update on their device.

The update comes as EMUI 9.0.1.150 and brings a ton of new features to the phone. Apart from Android Pie’s own unique features, the update brings HiVision which is Huawei’s take on Google Lens which not only identifies objects or famous monuments but can also identify the number of calories in your food. HiVision also brings real-time translation to the phone.

There is also Huawei Share – a one-click wireless printing feature. With just the tap of a button, you can print documents from supported printers without the need of a cable or another device.

The UI has also gotten an overhaul with Huawei focusing on natural elements and sounds. There is also a feature similar to Digital Wellbeing that monitors app usage including duration spent viewing notifications and time spent on each app. It also turns all the colors gray at a preset time to make it easy for you to drop your phone and go to sleep.

This update is rolling out in China at the moment. We believe it will be released for the rest of the world soon. This is the Mate 9’s second major OS update since it launched in November 2016. There is a chance it might be its last.

