Nubia could launch a wearable device with flexible screen at MWC 2019

Many companies are currently working on launching their own flexible smartphones while companies like Royale and Samsung have already introduced their foldable phones. Now, it seems that China-based ZTE‘s sub-brand Nubia is entering the game, but instead of a flexible smartphone, the company is planning to launch a wearable device.

A report from a Chinese portal suggests that the company will be launching a device with a flexible screen that will be practical for day-to-day usage and confirmed that it’ll be a wearable device. It further added that the device will start a new trend of wearable devices will flexible screens and could be announced at Mobile World Congress 2019 next month.

Hinting about this upcoming product, Ni Fei, General Manager of Nubia smartphones, recently said on Chinese social media platform, “Recently, Xiaomi and Rouyu have been arguing about flexible screens. I also heard that Huawei will display flexible screen phones at this year’s MWC. Regarding the flexible screen, Nubia has different thinking. We exhibited a flexible screen wearable prototype named “α” in IFA on August 18, and it was crowned by the media.”

Last year, during IFA 2018 in Berlin, the company had announced its Nubia Alpha, which uses a flexible OLED display and runs the Android operating system. The device supports monitoring, call answering, music playback, among others and comes with a charging interface so it can be directly charged without an external base. At the time, the company had revealed that the device will be mass-produced later. There’s a possibility that the device could also be showcased at MWC 2019.

So far, Royole has launched its flexible smartphone, which is the world’s first smartphone to feature such technology. Later, Samsung also introduced its first flexible smartphone which is expected to launch later this month. Apart from these two brands, companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo among others are also working on launching smartphones with a flexible display.

