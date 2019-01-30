Asus Zenfone 5Z starts receiving Android 9 Pie globally

Asus has started receiving the Android 9 Pie for the Asus Zenfone 5Z. The Taiwanese company has announced the Android 9.0 Pie rollout for the Asus Zenfone 5Z. The new update carries various improvements and features for the device. It is a global rollout which may take some time to reach out on each unit.

The update is rolling out over the air in batches and will make it to all devices in upcoming few days. Those who have received the update notification can enjoy the update after downloading it. Moreover, the new OTA build is also not available for download on the Asus website. The latest update brings several enhancements and features of Android 9.0 Pie.

In order to manually check the update, users can head over to the Settings>>About>>Check for update option. Users can check for the update various times within the next several days. Although Asus has not published any specific details related to the update.

We suggest switching to WiFi networks to save carrier cost while downloading the update. Also, make sure to keep your device charged at least upto 60% for smooth installation of the update. During the installation, don’t turn off the device as it may lead to data loss.

Additionally, Asus Zenfone 5Z was launched in July 2018 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and Adreno 630 GPU. It is coupled with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256GB internal storage. Asus Zenfone 5Z hosts a large 6.2-inch HD+ display having 2246 x 1080 pixels resolution. It features 5-magnetic speakers and dual-smart AMP to provide an immersive sound experience while watching or listening songs.

In the camera department, the device features a 12 MP + 8 MP sensor on the rear side. To shoot beautiful selfies, there’s an 8 MP front camera.

Well, how many of you have started receiving the update?

