Huawei P30 Lite specs and design leaked; Likely to launch in late February

Recently, Huawei smartphone with model number MAR-AL00 was approved by China’s 3C authority. A variant of the same phone was spotted with model number MAR-LX1M at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). Unconfirmed information suggests that that MAR-XXX phone could be the upcoming Huawei P30 Lite mid-range phone from the P30 series includes flagship phones like P30 and P30 Pro. Some information on the specifications of the P30 Lite have surfaced today. Also, it is speculated that the P30 Lite will be launching ahead of the P30 and P30 Pro phones that are to debut by the end of March.

Based on the display panel and case images that have leaked in the recent past, it can be said that the P30 Lite will be featuring a waterdrop notch screen, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a vertical camera setup with triple lenses. The Huawei P30 is expected to arrive with 6-inch OLED screen with under-display fingerprint reader. Since the size of the display of the P30 Lite is almost same as P30 handset, it is likely that the Lite edition may feature a 6-inch. It will be an IPS LCD panel that will support full HD+ resolution.

The Kirin 710 chipset is rumored to power the Huawei P30 Lite. The triple camera module of the handset is expected to feature 20-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera sensors. In related news, Huawei is also prepping up another 1,000 Yuan priced phone for China with triple rear cameras. As of this writing, there is no information available on the exact name of the device.

It is speculated that the P30 Lite could be releasing in some markets as Huawei Nova 4e. The P30 Lite may debut at the end of the coming month or early March. There is no information available on the pricing of the phone.

(via)