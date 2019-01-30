Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s AI completes unfinished 19th century symphony

In the present, AI is making its place in the tech world. It has started the new generation technological era with machines learning itself and performing tasks. AI works with various metrics running parallelly. It learns from the experience with techniques like deep learning, neural networks, and others. Since last year, it has started taking place in smartphones. Similarly, Huawei Mate 20 Pro has some inbuilt AI capabilities, thanks to the Kirin 980’s dual NPUs.

Today, Huawei posted a new video about an unfinished symphony which Schubert wrote in 1822 under Symphony Number 8. Schubert didn’t end it and had left it unfinished. Now, after near about 2 centuries, Huawei has decided to complete the unfinished symphony with the help of Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s AI. Though it’s a long wait but still we think late is better than never.

Huawei collaborated to complete the unfinished symphony using the Mate 20 Pro’s AI prowess. Huawei used the device’s dual NPUs to analyze the timbre, pitch, and meter of the existing movements to generate the remaining part. Now, Huawei has created the missing third and fourth movement of the symphony and is ready to present the same to the world on February 4. The symphony will be live performed at Cadogan Hall in London.

The melody created with Mate 20 Pro’s AI power was then used by Emmy award-winning composer Lucas Cantor to arrange an orchestral score. He said, “My role was to draw out the AI’s good ideas and fill in the gaps to ensure the final output was ready to be played by a symphony orchestra. The result of this collaboration with AI proves that technology offers incredible possibilities and the significant and positive impact it can have on modern culture.”

The Chinese company has posted a teaser of 20 seconds, through which you can get a hint of what would be happening on February 4th in London. It will be a moment of joy for the Schubert fans.

