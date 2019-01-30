LG to soon adopt the waterdrop notch for its smartphones

LG is all set to launch its next-gen flagship smartphone — LG G8 ThinQ and while the renders leaked suggests that the device will come with the regular wide notch on top of the display, the company is slowing moving towards adopting the popular waterdrop notch design.

According to the latest patent filed by LG, the South Korea-based company is all set to make a move towards waterdrop notch that will provide a higher screen-to-body ratio. However, the said design was first filed by the company in April last year.

The patent application describes a smartphone with having a vertical dual-camera setup on the back and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. Based on the design, it seems that the phone will look similar to the Essential Phone with a notch in the phone’s center.

Looking at the sketches, the phone retains the 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom, which most smartphone manufacturers are ditching and there’s a SIM tray on top. The power button key is situated on the right side while the volume rocker keys are present on the left side.

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone next month at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Along with that, we expect the company to launch a few more mid-range devices at MWC 2019.

Recently, it was reported that the LG G8 will come with “Sound on Display” technology in which instead of having a traditional speaker, the sound is produced by vibrating the display panel. The sound is produced by vibrations of the screen caused by ‘exciter’ which is positioned behind the screen. LG is already using this technology in its Crystal Sound OLED TVs.

Under the hood, the phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 flagship chipset. The phone’s renders featuring a notched display and dual rear camera sensors surfaced online a few days ago but the company’s Head of Global Corporate Communication denied that claiming that the renders are correct but are not of G8.

