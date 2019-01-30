Redmi President starts display design poll; Xiaomi CEO votes for waterdrop-style notch screen

Last evening, Redmi President and Vice-President of Xiaomi Group Lu Weibing initiated a new poll to find which is the most preferred full screen design. Among the many options, the full screen design with pop-up selfie camera has received the most votes. Interestingly, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun voted for waterdrop-style display. Jun’s vote has giving birth to tumors that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be arriving with a waterdrop notch enabled display.

As it can be seen in the below screenshot, the notch-less display with pop-up front camera is the most desired display design among Mi fans since it has received as around 31 percent votes. It is closely followed waterdrop-style notched display design with 27 percent votes.

The punch-hole display like the Honor V20, slider design like the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 and dual display like the Vivo NEX Dual Display have respectively received around 17 percent, 16 percent and 9 percent votes.

As mentioned above, Jun voted for waterdrop-style display which suggests that the Mi 9 could be arriving with such a display to offer higher screen space than the Mi 8 that featured a wider display notch. In the recent past, Jun has revealed that the Mi 9 would be equipped with faster charging technology.

A new Xiaomi phone with model number M1902F1A/T that was approved recently by 3C authority in China was found to carry support for up to 27W fast charging. It is speculated that it could be the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 flagship phone.

The handset is likely to come equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader. Compared to conventional in-screen fingerprint scanner enabled smartphones, the Mi 9 is expected to offer larger screen fingerprint unlock area of 25 X 50.2mm.