Xiaomi announces a new in-display fingerprint sensor technology that solves two major issues

Since last year, the smartphone manufacturers have been focused on offering a user-friendly way to unlock the smartphones and most manufacturers decided that the in-display fingerprint sensor is the way to go.

While in-display fingerprint sensor technology has been appreciated by the users, there are a few issues that users are facing. With development moving forward, China-based Xiaomi has announced a new fingerprint sensor technology that fixes two major issues related to the in-display fingerprint sensor, enhancing the user experience.

Xiaomi has announced that its new technology will enable users to unlock their devices in a single touch which is difficult with the current-generation technology. As per the company, with the current in-display fingerprint tech, many times users need to scan their fingerprint multiple times to unlock the device, which the company has now fixed.

Further, the company says that it has also increased the screen area which can read the user’s fingerprint to unlock the device. Currently, the fingerprint sensor works on a pre-defined area/spot of the screen but with Xiaomi’s solution, that is no longer the case.

However, the company has not said which smartphone will come equipped with this new in-display fingerprint sensor but has suggested that the future smartphone will have this technology. While the company has not named the phone, it’s likely that the upcoming flagship Xiaomi Mi 9 could feature this new in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to the rumors, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will come with a waterdrop notch display and is expected to house a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Dull HD+ resolution. The smartphone is said to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm chipset but it’s confirmed that the phone won’t be featuring X50 LTE modem that offers 5G connectivity. Instead, the SD855 will come equipped with an X24 LTE modem.

While the phone’s 3,500mAh battery is said to support 32W fast charging technology, the Mi 9 won’t carry support for wireless charging. A recent report had claimed that it could be the first smartphone from the company to arrive with triple rear cameras.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is speculated to carry a price tag of 2,999 Yuan (approximately $436) for the base model that includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Although the company has not yet announced the launch date, reports indicate that the Mi 9 will be launched in March but there’s a possibility that the Chinese company could showcase the phone at MWC 2019.