Buy Xiaomi Soocare Soocas H3 Anion And SOOCAS H3S Anion Hair Dryers At Dropped Prices On Banggood [Coupons Inside]

A hairdryer is an important part of a girl’s hairstyling tool kit. Aside from that, it is used in nearly every haircut service provided in leading salons nowadays.

If you are in the market for a top-branded hair dryer that doesn’t cost a bomb, we got good news for you. Xiaomi has teamed up with Banggood to offer a couple of its well-received hair dryers for considerably lowered prices. But that’s not all.

We will not only divulge more details about the aforesaid discount but also show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money during the checkout process. So without further ado, let’s delve straight into the details.

Xiaomi Soocare Soocas H3 Anion Hair Dryer

Designed to make your hair healthy and beautiful, this Xiaomi-branded hair dryer adopts a rotatable, long and flat airflow gathering mouth design so that you can style your hair to suit your fancy. It generates 1800 W rated, which is ideal when it comes to drying hair quickly without damaging them.

Moreover, this fashionable hair dryer is housed in a gray-tinted body and features a while handle. Its large blade helps to generate stronger airflow while its high concentration negative ions ensure your hair stays moisturized and silky.

The Soocare Soocas H3 Anion would normally set you back $69.49, but you can now buy it for a lowered price of just $53.43 on Banggood. On top of that, you can use coupon code 28f781 to get an extra $8.43 and reduce the device’s retail price to just $45 before you proceed to check out.

You can visit this link to take advantage of this discount before the promo comes to an end.

Xiaomi SOOCAS H3S Anion Hair Dryer

The SOOCAS H3S Anion is capable of increasing hair volume and dries hair in just five minutes. It features a cutting-edge diversion design for high concentration anion and superior hair care.

The SOOCAS H3S Anion constantly maintains a temperature of 57 Deg.C to distribute the heat evenly without damaging your hair. Aside from that, it comes with a 360-degree rotating wind vent which can be easily removed after blowing your favorite hair type.



While you’d normally expect a hairdryer that’s loaded with the aforesaid features to carry a steep price tag, the Xiaomi SOOCAS H3S Anion hair dryer can now be yours for a reduced price of just $45.59 on Banggood. You can extend this 43 percent discount on the device’s original selling price of $79.99 by applying coupon code 61b33d.

The coupon helps you save $6.84 more by bringing the hair dryer’s already lowered selling price further down to just $38.75 at the time of checking out. In order to avail this discount, all you need to do is to follow this link.