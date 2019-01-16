Meizu 16T (Turbo) gaming-focused phone to debut with Meizu 16s, 16s Plus this year

Meizu 16 series which includes Snapdragon 845 powered Meizu 16th and Meizu 16th Plus smartphones were introduced in China in August 2018. Meizu CEO Jack Wong who has been vocal about forthcoming smartphones has confirmed that apart from launching Snapdragon 855 chipset driven Meizu 16s and Meizu 16s Plus smartphones, the company will be also debuting the Meizu 16T gaming focused smartphone.

Last night, Wong confirmed on Weibo that apart from launching Meizu 16s and Meizu 16s Plus, there will be a new smartphone called Meizu 16G where “G” refers to “gaming.” Some netizens responded by saying that the “16G” can easily confuse people to believe that it is a Meizu phone with 16 GB storage. Then, Wong deduced “16T” as the new for the gaming-centric smartphone. He added that the “T” in Meizu 16T refers to “Turbo.”

While the Meizu 16s and 16s Plus phones will be powered by Snapdragon 855, Wong confirmed that the Meizu 16T will be fueled by a different SoC. Hence, the Meizu 16T won’t be a flagship phone.

The Meizu 16s and 16s Plus will respectively feature 6.2-inch and 6.5-inch displays. The Meizu 16T will feature a notch-less screen, but its exact size is yet to be finalized. Meizu phones hope that it will have a 6.2-inch display. The handset feature narrow bezels around the screen and it will be powered by 4,000 to 4,500mAh capacity battery.

What about the appearance of the Meizu 16s series? Meizu phones have been always praised for launching phones with beautiful design. Recently, a fan-made render of the Meizu 16s had surfaced on Meizu community forum. Meizu CEO has claimed the appearance of the Meizu 16s won’t be very different from the fan-made render. However, there is no confirmation on whether the gaming-centric Meizu 16T will be also sporting the same design.

There is no information available on the launch date of the Meizu 16s series and Meizu 16T. Probably, these phones are speculated to go official in May. The first phone from the Chinese manufacturer will be the Meizu Note 9 phone that is expected to launch with 48-megapixel camera and Snapdragon 675 chipset.

