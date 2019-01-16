Buy Chuwi Lapbook SE Laptop For Just $268.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

Chuwi made the irresistible Lapbook SE laptop available to the people in August last year. The feature rich device became an instant hit despite the steep price tag it carried.

While tech buffs living on a tight budget failed to get their hands on the pricey laptop, it looks like Chuwi is bent on changing that. In a bid to make its coveted laptop available to cost-conscious buyers, the Shenzhen-based tech company is offering the Lapbook SE at a lowered price on GeekBuying.

We’ll shed more light on the aforesaid discount and also show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at the time of checking out. So without further ado, let’s head straight to the details.

The Chuwi Lapbook SE laptop would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online as well as offline stores, but you can buy it for just $273.99 on GeekBuying. If this 36 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $428.57 doesn’t stir your interest, you can use coupon code GIZ_THTXAHKI and get an extra $82 off.

In other words, you can bring the already lowered retail price of the Chuwi Lapbook SE laptop further down to only $268.99 simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon before you click the ‘Place Your Order’ button. An absolute steal at this price, this Chuwi-branded laptop boasts an impressive array of features.

The Lapbook SE packs a powerful Intel Gemini Lake N4100, Quad Core processor along with a highly competent Intel HD Graphics 600 GPU, under the hood. It ships with 4GB of RAM and offers a hearty 64GB of onboard storage space for you to save your favorite content.

Moreover, the Chuwi Lapbook SE sports a 13.3 inch IPS full view display with high resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels for an immersive viewing experience. The laptop runs Microsoft Windows 10 OS and features 802.11a/b/g/n/ac wireless Internet so that you can effortlessly connect to the internet when a wireless network is within range.

You can follow this link to check out more details about the Chuwi Lapbook SE laptop and grab the discount available on its original selling price. It is worth noting that the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.