Redmi Note 7 Pro likely to arrive with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

Redmi is expected to announce a new variant featuring 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for the Redmi Note 7 this week. Fresh information suggests that the Redmi Note 7 Pro arriving in the coming month could be available in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage options.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun and Redmi President Lu Weibing have asked fans what they expect from the Redmi Note 7 Pro. One of the fans replied by saying that the company should consider skipping the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage for the Redmi Note 7 Pro, but rather launch it with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage or 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reposted the aforementioned reply which suggests that the company may debut the Redmi Note 7 Pro in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants.

Around two weeks ago, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had run a poll to see the popularity of the different models of the Redmi Note 7. The poll revealed that the cheaper 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage that was priced at 999 Yuan (~$149) was the least popular. The poll had included two unreleased variants like 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The most popular model in the poll was 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage followed by 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

Redmi is yet to confirm on the launch date of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The smartphone will be featuring the same specs as its non-Pro sibling. However, the 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor of the Redmi Note 7 will be swapped by 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor on the Pro variant. Moreover, the rumor mill claims that the Redmi Note 7 Pro won’t be powered by Snapdragon 660 found inside the Redmi Note 7 handset. Instead of it, the Pro model may come with the latest Snapdragon 675.

