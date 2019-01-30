Leading global provider of smart devices, Huawei has teamed up with GearBest in a bid to offer two of its well-received 4G phablets at unbeatable prices.



We’ll shed light on the phablets and as well as divulge more details about the time-limited discounts Huawei is offering on them.

Moreover, we’ll even show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money during the checkout process without breaking a sweat. So without further ado, let’s check out the details.

Huawei M5 4G Phablet

Marketed as a perfect phablet for your daily use, the M5 features an appealing 8.4-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.

Under its hood, the Huawei-branded phablet packs a powerful Kirin 960 Octa Core 1.8GHz, up to 2.4GHz processor along with a highly competent Mali G71 MP8 GPU for an uninterrupted browsing, casual gaming and basic photo editing experience.

This variant of the phablet ships with 4GB of RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage capacity for you to save your favorite content. On the optics front, the M5 houses an 8.0MP + 13.0MP dual camera setup for crystal clear video chatting.

While the aforesaid features completely justify the steep $440.56 price tag the M5 usually carries, you can now buy this feature-laden phablet for a dropped price of only $369.99 on GearBest.

As if that weren’t enough, you can even extend this 16 percent discount, which will be valid for the gray version, by applying coupon code GBNBSFPM04.

The coupon brings the already lowered retail price of the Huawei M5 further down to just $349.99.

In other words, you can get an extra $20 off simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon before placing your order.

You can follow this link to avail the discount. Note that the coupon will only be valid for the first 100 pieces and will expire at the end of March this year. The promo will end in 13 days.

Huawei MediaPad T2 4G Phablet

As a phablet, the MediaPad T2 sports a 7.0-inch touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels.

The device is powered by a Spreadtrum SC9830I Quad Core 1.5GHz processor and it has an ARM Mali-400 GPU that provides superior quality of images and expedites advanced multitasking.

The MediaPad T2 4G phablet features 1GB of RAM so that you can run your favorite games, and perform a slew of other tasks without lag. Moreover, it has 16GB of onboard storage.

There’s a 20.0MP front shooter for self-portraits and face-to-face video chatting.

As part of its latest Flash Sale, GearBest is offering 100 champagne gold-tinted pieces of the Huawei MediaPad T2 phablet at a reduced price of $115.99.

This is a significant 17 percent drop in the phablet’s original asking price of $139.64.

You can visit this link to grab the discount, which will be valid only for a hundred pieces. Note that the promo will come to an in 14 days.