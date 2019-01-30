Vivo V15 Pro to launch on February 20 with pop-up selfie camera and notch-less display

Vivo India has sent out media invites to confirm that it will be unleashing something new on Feb. 20. Previous leaks have claimed that Vivo India may launch the Vivo V15 Pro by the end of February. Hence, it appears that the company is all set to debut the Vivo V15 series which includes the Vivo 15 and Vivo V15 Pro handsets in India on Feb. 20.

Vivo India has recently discontinued the Snapdragon 845 powered Vivo NEX flagship phone that came with a pop-up selfie camera. The probable reason behind it is that the company is soon going to launch the comparatively cheaper Vivo V15 series with pop-up selfie camera. The media invite shown below clearly shows that the phone launching on Feb. 20 has a pop-up front camera.

The inclusion of pop-up front camera on the Vivo V15 series suggests that the Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro smartphones will be arriving with notch-less AMOLED screens. Previous reports have claimed that both smartphones will be equipped with in-display fingerprint scanners.

The Vivo V15 Pro is rumored to arrive as the first V-series phone from the company with triple rear cameras. It is speculated to include 32-megapixel lens as the primary sensor. The Vivo V15 is also expected to feature the same camera lens on its rear. However, there is no confirmation on whether it will be featuring a dual camera setup or triple camera setup.

Some rumors have claimed that the Vivo V15 Pro will be featuring the Snapdragon 710, but there is no concrete evidence available on it yet. There is no information available on the other specifications of the smartphone. Leaks surfacing ahead of the Feb. 20 are expected to reveal more information on the Vivo V15 series.

A recent report had claimed that the Chinese manufacturer may launch the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone as Vivo X25 in March in China. The Vivo V15 is expected to arrive in India within Rs. 25,000 (~$350) whereas its Pro edition could be costing between Rs. 25,000 (~$350) and Rs. 30,000 (~$420).