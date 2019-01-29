Vivo V15 Pro may debut as Vivo X25 for China

The rumor mill is gradually revealing features of the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone that it speculated to go official in India in the coming month. Vivo China is also rumored to introduce its new X series smartphone in the home market. Last year, Vivo had launched the Vivo X21v and X21 UD smartphones in China. Later in September, it had released the Vivo X23 phone in the home country. The X23 Symphony Edition was made official in September last year. Hence, it appears that the arrival of the Vivo X25 smartphone may not be far away. The Chinese media is now speculating that the Vivo V15 Pro arriving in India in the coming month may go official as Vivo X25 in China.

During the weekend, case images of the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro had surfaced on one of the retailer sites in China. The image revealed that the V15 Pro would be equipped with a vertical triple camera setup at its top-left corner. The case images had also revealed that the device features a larger cutout at the right side of its top edge which suggested that the handset could be equipped with a pop-up selfie camera.

Leaked information that had surfaced around two weeks ago revealed that the upcoming OPPO’s R-series phone as well as Vivo’s X-series smartphone will come equipped with pop-up selfie camera. The R19 will be featuring its vertical rear camera setup at the top-center of the back panel and its pop-up selfie shooter will be placed at the center of its top edge. On the other side, the Vivo X25 will have the pop-up camera at the top-right corner of the upper side of the phone and its rear camera will be placed on the top-left corner of the aback panel. The arrangement of the cameras for the Vivo X25 matches with the leaked case images of the Vivo V15 Pro. Hence, it is speculated that the Vivo V15 Pro for India may debut as Vivo X25 in China.

A report by 91mobiles that was published at the end of the previous week had stated that a Vivo spokesperson had revealed that the company will be launching the Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro as their next mid-range smartphones. The source also confirmed that the V15 and V15 Pro will have 32-megapixel primary sensors and they will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Vivo V15 could be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 whereas the Pro model may be priced Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. The Vivo V15 series phones are expected to go official by the end of February.