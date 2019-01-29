Realme to reportedly ditch ColorOS in favour of its own RealmeOS

Realme has managed to establish itself in the budget smartphone segment in a very short period of time. So far, the company has launched five smartphones in the Indian market and a couple of accessories and lifestyle products.

The brand was started off as a subsidiary of Oppo, but soon split from its parent company to become an independent brand, and is now being headed by former Oppo VP Sky Li. However, the company is still using Oppo’s custom user interface ColorOS for its smartphones.

Now, a new report claims that the company could ditch the ColorOS and instead start offering its own custom operating system RealmeOS based on Android. The company has even filed a trademark application with the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office for “RealmeOS.’

The trademark description suggests that the ‘RealmeOS’ could be used for OS programs, software to maintain and operate computer systems, and downloadable apps for mobile devices, among others. While the future Realme phone may pack RealmeOS, it’s highly unlikely that it will be available in a couple of weeks.

Recently, we reported that the company is also working on launch its own app store which will work as an alternative to the Google Play Store through which users can download apps and games. Some users demanded a dedicated app store for Realme users on its community platform and the company responded to that by saying that it is considering to launch its own app store.

Realme launched a new variant of Realme C1 entry-level smartphone in India, dubbed Realme C1 2019, which comes with 32GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the company is also gearing up to launch its next mid-range smartphone — Realme 3, which is expected to launch by the end of March this year.