Honor View 20 priced at Rs. 37,999 (~$534) debuts in India

Last week, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor had held an international launch event for the Honor View 20 smartphone in Paris, France. Today, the Chinese manufacturer has introduced the Honor View 20 smartphone in India with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 (~$534). It is the very same Honor V20 phone that was announced in December 2018.

Honor View 20 Specifications and Features

The glass-bodied Honor View 20 smartphone is the world’s first phone to go official with punch-hole display. The smartphone houses a 6.4-inch punch-hole screen that offers 19.5:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It offers an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91.82 percent.

Huawei’s homebrewed Kirin 980 is present under the hood of the device. The Kirin SoC is supported by up 8 GB of RAM. Compared to conventional flagship phones that feature large-sized heat pipe, the View 20 smartphone comes with a smaller one. The device comes with an inbuilt storage of up to 256 GB but lacks support for microSD card slot. The Android 9.0 Pie OS flavored with company’s Magic 2.0 UI is available preinstalled on the Honor View 20.

The View 20 has a horizontal camera setup on its rear which includes the marvelous Sony IMX586 48-megapixdel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. Located on the frontside of the phone is a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The View 20 receives power from a 4,000mAh battery that is equipped with 18W charging. A fingerprint scanner is available on the backside of the View 20 smartphone.

Honor View 20 Price and Release Date

The Honor View 20 editions such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage are respectively priced at Rs. 37,999 (~$534) and Rs.45 ,999 (~$646) in India. The View 20 comes in colors like Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. Honor will begin its official sales in the country from tomorrow at 12 AM. The smartphone will be exclusively available for purchase through Amazon India and Honor India’s official online store.

What’s your opinion on the price tag of Honor View 20 for India? Do you think it’s a good rival for the OnePlus 6T? Share us your views by adding your comments below.