Redmi GM: Honor V20 has sold less than one-third that of the Redmi Note 7

The Honor V20/View20 and Redmi Note 7 are two very different phones. The former is a flagship while the latter is a mid-range phone but they both have 48MP rear cameras. The V20 launched last year in China and the Redmi Note 7 launched earlier this month but sales stats on online retail sites have revealed the Redmi has sold many more units than the Honor.

Redmi’s General Manager took to Weibo to brag about the sales of its latest phone. He shared screenshots of the number of units of each phone that has been sold on the online store, Tmall. As at the time he made the post, the Redmi Note 7 had sold 97,994 units while the Honor V20 had sold just 3765 units. When you take into consideration the fact that the Honor V20 went on sale earlier than the Redmi Note 7, then you understand why the Redmi executive is bragging about the figures.

As stated above, both phones belong to different categories and Mr. Weibing does acknowledge in his post that the Redmi Note 7 has sold more units because of its price. The base model of the Redmi Note 7 sells for a third of the price of the base model of the Honor V20.

Although both devices have 48MP rear cameras, the sensors are different. The Honor V20 uses a Sony IMX586 sensor which has a Quad Bayer filter and actually shoots 48MP pictures while the Redmi Note 7 uses Samsung’s GM1 sensor which sort of interpolates to achieve shooting at 48MP. Xiaomi already confirmed that there will be a Redmi Note 7 Pro which will have the Sony IMX586′ 48MP sensor.

