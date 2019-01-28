Redmi Go will be available in Europe in February, will sell for under €80

The Redmi Go is Xiaomi‘s first Android Go smartphone which is expected to launch very soon. Last week, specs and an official render surfaced online. Xiaomi Philippines also teased the device’s arrival. More details have surfaced about the phone and its availability outside Asia.

A post from Winfuture.de has revealed that the Redmi Go will be available “right from the very beginning” in Europe which is around February. This means there wouldn’t be a gap between its launch in Asia and in Europe.

The post also says the Redmi Go sold in Europe will have support for LTE band 20. This isn’t new info as the official spec sheet already revealed the supported LTE bands and the above band was listed among.

With respect to price, the Redmi Go will have its price tag under €80 (~$90/¥616). That is significantly lesser than the Nokia 2.1 which is currently priced between €110 and €120. However, the Nokia 2.1 packs a larger screen, bigger battery capacity, and stereo front-facing speakers.

The Redmi Go will pack a 5-inch HD display, Qualcomm’s 28nm Snapdragon 425 processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of expandable storage. It will have an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. Pre-installed on the phone is Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition).

READ MORE: Xiaomi’s latest stunt sees the Redmi Note 7 being used as a chopping board

Winfuture have also provided more renders of the phone (above) which will come in Black and Blue. It will have an audio jack at the top while a MicroUSB port and speaker grille are at the bottom. The Redmi Go will have two slots on the left – one for the dual SIMs and another for the MicroSD card. The images also show the phone will come with Xiaomi’s lightweight browser, Mint Browser, along with Google Chrome.

(Source)