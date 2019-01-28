Realme C1 (2019) vs Honor Play 8A vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Specs Comparison

If Android Go phones are too entry-level for you, but you still need a very cheap handset, then you can go for the new Realme C1 (2019). It is the new low-end handset from Oppo’s new sub-brand focused on affordable phones, and it comes with better memory configurations compared to the original C1 released in 2018. But besides this new device that just debuted in the Indian peninsula, there are some more interesting entry-level phones sold at ridiculous prices that may intrigue you: the Honor Play 8A and the Xiaomi Redmi 6A. They are among the most important entry-level phones in the last months and here we will compare them with the new Realme C1 in order to establish whether or not Oppo’s sub-brand did a better job.

Realme C1 (2019) vs Honor Play 8A vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Oppo Realme C1 2019 Huawei Honor Play 8A Xiaomi Redmi 6A DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm, 168 grams 156.28 x 73.5 x 8 mm, 150 grams 147.5 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm, 145 grams DISPLAY 6.2 inches, 720 x 1520p (HD+), 271 ppi, IPS LCD 6.09 inches, 720 x 1560p (HD+), 290 ppi, IPS LCD 5.45 inches, 720 x 1440p (HD+), 295 ppi, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, octa-core 1.8 GHz MediaTek Helio P35, octa-core 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio A22, quad-core 2 GHz MEMORY 2 GB RAM, 16 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 3 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 2 GB RAM, 16 GB – 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Color OS Android 9 Pie, EMUI Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 13 + 2 MP f/2.2 and f/2.4

5 MP f/2.2 front camera 13 MP f/1.8

8 MP f/2.0 front camera 13 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 front camera BATTERY 4230 mAh 3000 mAh 3000 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

The design I personally like more is the one of the Honor Play 8A. It is cleaner on both the rear and the front side, with a very small waterdrop notch and very narrow bezels around the display. It is a feature that is mostly present on high-end devices and not entry-level ones. Realme C1 2019 has very thin bezels as well, but I like the Honor Play 8A more because of its smaller notch. I do not like the Xiaomi Redmi 6A at all because of its thick bezels, but note that it comes with a more compact and lightweight body. So it will fit better in pockets and it is also easier to use with one hand.

Display

All the displays of these handsets are sufficient IPS panels, but their resolution is only HD, so do not expect a huge level of detail. My favorite display is the one of the Realme C1 2019 because it is slightly wider and it is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, so it is harder to crack and scratch. But when it comes to viewing quality, I cannot find noticeable differences between all the displays of these phones. So we suggest you choose only by basing on the dimensions and the build quality. In case you hate notches, note that Xiaomi Redmi 6A is notchless.

Specs & Software

Under this point of view, the chipset makes the difference. And the most powerful chipset is the one found on the Honor Play 8A. The new entry-level phone from Huawei’s sub-brand is one of the very first to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, that is more or less at the same level as the Snapdragon 632 by Qualcomm. Unlike its rivals, this device also comes with up to 64 GB of internal storage and it supports a dedicated micro SD slot, so you do not have to renounce to the dual SIM functionality in order to expand the internal storage. The second place when it comes to hardware and performances goes to the Realme C1 2019 and its Snapdragon 450 chipset. Honor Play 8A is the only device to run Android 9 Pie out of the box, while its opponents are still based on Android Oreo, even though Realme C1 was released months after.

Camera

Honor Play 8A features a much better rear camera than Realme C1 2019 and Xiaomi Redmi 6A. Realme C1 2019 should be only better at calculating depth info with its secondary sensor, but Honor Play 8A shots brighter and more detailed photos. Even the front camera, with its 8 MP resolution, is a lot better on the Honor Play 8A. The worst camera phone is the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, but it still delivers a sufficient camera quality if we consider that it is an entry-level phone sold for less than €100.

Battery

Realme C1 2019 is one of the best phones in the whole market for battery life. It has a huge 4230 mAh battery and its hardware components are not energy-demanding. The HD display and the Snapdragon 450 chipset are very efficient and do not require a lot of energy even for the most demanding tasks. Realme C1 wins the battery comparison, while between Honor Play 8A and Xiaomi Redmi 6A there are just marginal differences in battery life, in every scenario.

Price

Realme C1 is definitely a great experiment. I would personally pick it from this trio because it has a much longer battery life, a better build quality, and decent performances. But I think that the Honor Play 8A would be better for a lot of people due to its better camera capabilities and its higher performances. If you care more about camera and performances, go for the Honor Play 8A, but if you want above-average battery life, that I define the most important thing for entry-level phones, choose the Realme C1 (2019). Honor Play 8A costs about €100/$115, Realme C1 debuted in India with a price tag slightly superior to €90/$102 and Xiaomi Redmi 6A costs about €90/$102.

Realme C1 (2019) vs Honor Play 8A vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: PROs and CONS

Oppo Realme C1 2019

PROs

Bigger battery

Micro SD dedicated slot

Good build quality

Affordable

CONS

Limited availability

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

PROs

Very affordable price

Compact design

Micro SD Dedicated slot

Wide availability

CONS

Low-end hardware

Huawei Honor Play 8A

PROs

Very affordable

Good cameras

Nice hardware

Android Pie

CONS