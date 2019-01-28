Going green: Samsung products to feature packaging made from sustainable materials

South Korean electronics giant and global smartphone leader Samsung has announced that it will start utilising materials that are environmentally friendly on its future products. The company has put structures in place to start replacing plastic packaging materials with paper and other environmentally sustainable elements.

According to details released by the tech company, its products and accessories, including mobile phones, tablet and home appliances will start using packaging made from sustainable materials. The materials will range from recycled and bio-based plastics to paper. Specifically, the company hinted that phones, tablets, and wearables will be packaged in pulp moulds instead of holder trays made of plastic. In addition, bags wrapping accessories will be made of eco-friendly materials. The tech giant says it also plans to redesign the charger of its phones and will also replace the glossy exterior with a matte finish, thus removing completely any plastic protection films to reduce the use of plastic.

Read Also: BOE technology edges past LG as it coasts closer to Samsung in AMOLED panel supply

For the box packaging, the paper that will now be used will be made of fibre materials certified by environmental organizations. The new arrangement will go into force from the first half of 2019 and a special task force is saddled with the implementation. The task force will see to the design and development, marketing and quality control for packaging.