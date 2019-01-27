Vivo V15 Pro could launch soon with pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras

Recent reports have suggested that Vivo may launch the successor of Vivo V11 Pro as early as February in India. While some publications have called it Vivo V12 Pro, others have claimed that the company may skip the Vivo V13 Pro moniker since 13 is considered as an unlucky number in some nations. Hence, it is speculated that the Vivo V11 Pro’s successor may hit the market as Vivo V15 Prov. The company has been using odd numbers for its V-series of smartphones. Hence, the V14 Pro name is not being considered. The speculation may come true as a case leak of the phone has revealed that it will be called Vivo V15 Pro. Moreover, the case leak has revealed that the smartphone will be equipped with triple rear cameras and a pop-up selfie shooter.

The images of the Vivo V15 Pro’s case reveals that its top-left corner has an elongated vertical cutout which suggests that it could be equipped with triple rear cameras. When view from the front, the case has a slightly larger cutout at the right side which suggests that the V15 Pro will be equipped with a pop-up selfie like the Vivo NEX flagship phone from last year. Fresh information reveals that Vivo India may have discontinued the Vivo NEX to make way for the cheaper V15 Pro smartphone with pop-up selfie shooter.

There is no fingerprint reader on the backside of the Vivo V15 Pro. Hence, it can be said that the phone will be featuring an in-screen fingerprint scanner like the V11 Pro. The right edge of the case has a single cutout which may belong for the power key. The left edges have cutouts placed together and there is another one towards the bottom of the same edge.

Read More: Vivo APEX 2019 hands on pictures take us into the future; Check them out!

The Vivo V15 Pro appears like a promising smartphone in terms of design and features. However, there is no information on its specifications. Since it is tipped to debut next month, the rumor mill may leak more details on it in the coming weeks. The smartphone is expected be priced Rs. 26,000 and Rs. 30,000.

(via)