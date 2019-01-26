HydrogenOS 9.0.1 brings Android Pie to the OnePlus 5T

After more than a month since the OnePlus 5T received the Android Pie update, OnePlus is just rolling it out to the Chinese variant. The update comes as HydrogenOS 9.0.1 and brings along some new features.

The update is 2077MB in size. It brings new Android features including a new UI design and new navigation gestures. It also brings December’s security patch, fixes some bugs, and improves stability. There is also an improved Do Not Disturb mode and a new Game Mode (Game Mode 3.0).

The OnePlus 5T was released in 2017. It is the first OnePlus device with an 18:9 display. The taller display led to the fingerprint scanner moving to the back of the phone.

This is the second major OS update for the phone which originally launched with Android Nougat out of the box. The OnePlus 5T should get Android Q if we go by the company’s update policy of two years of software update counting from when it launched. However, we will have to wait for OnePlus to officially confirm it will get updated. It will also get 3 years of security updates.

