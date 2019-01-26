Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core vs Moto E5 Play: Specs Comparison

Android Go is the most important effort by Google to make users enjoy entry-level phones even after spending a ridiculous amount of money. Thanks to this enlightened version of the operating system, phones sold for less than $100 with cheap hardware do not need outdated Android versions in order to run smoothly with basic usages. Thanks to Android Go, the new Xiaomi Redmi Go, Samsung Galaxy J2 Core, and Motorola Moto E5 Play are among the cheapest last-generation smartphones out there. This is an in-depth comparison of their specs.

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core vs Motorola Moto E5 Play

Xiaomi Redmi Go Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Motorola Moto E5 Play DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 140.4 x 70.1 x 8.4 mm 143.4 x 72.1 x 8.9 mm, 154 grams 151 x 74 x 9 mm, 150 grams DISPLAY 5 inches, 720 x 1280 pixels, 294 ppi, 16:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5 inches, 540 x 960p (HD), 220 ppi, 16:9 ratio, PLS TFT 5.2 inches, 720 x 1280 pixels, 282 ppi, 16:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, quad-core 1.4 GHz Samsung Exynos 7570, quad-core 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, octa-core 1.4 GHz or Snapdragon 427 MEMORY 1 GB RAM, 8 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 1 GB RAM, 8 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 2 GB RAM, 16 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Android Go Android 8.1 Oreo, Android Go Android 8.1 Oreo, Android Go CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA 8 MP f/2.0

5 MP f/2.2 front camera 8 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 front camera 8 MP f/2.0

5 MP front camera BATTERY 3000 mAh 2600 mAh 2800 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

Design

One of the weakest points of Android Go devices is definitely their design, which usually looks ugly and outdated. Xiaomi Redmi Go, Samsung Galaxy J2 Core and Moto E5 Play come with very thick bezels, but at least they are compact and lightweight compared to midrange and flagship phones. I would personally pick the Motorola Moto E5 Play because it offers a better build quality. Indeed, its body is splash resistant, a very hard feature to find on entry-level phones. Further, it is the only with a fingerprint reader. With its Gorilla Glass display, Samsung Galaxy J2 Core has a resistant front side. Xiaomi Redmi Go does not provide any protection.

Display

With this below-average resolution (not even HD) Samsung Galaxy J2 Core disappoints when it comes to the display quality, guaranteeing an insufficient level of detail compared to modern smartphones. Xiaomi Redmi Go has a cool HD display, but I prefer the Moto E5 Play as its HD screen is bigger, with a diagonal of 5.2 inches. However, if you like compact devices that you can easily use with one hand and keep in your pocket comfortably, then Xiaomi Redmi Go may be a better choice for you. Due to modern apps and their advanced features, I personally prefer a bigger display than just 5 inches.

Specs and software

Xiaomi Redmi Go and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core both come with just 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, but it is not a huge problem given that Android Go can run smoothly even on devices with just 512 MB of RAM, and it needs less space in the internal storage. However, Motorola Moto E5 Play comes with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, that is an excellent configuration for a device equipped with Android Go. It is better for multi-tasking and for people who install a lot of apps on their device. The processor is the Snapdragon 425, just like the Redmi Go, while Samsung Galaxy J2 Core has a quad-core Exynos chipset which guarantees more or less the same performance.

Camera

The camera I liked more is the one of the Moto E5 Play. Its bright aperture guarantees sufficient shots when it is not so dark, and it can record videos with resolutions up to 1080p. Further, it is the only to have a front camera equipped with a front-facing LED flash, so it can take decent selfies even in the dark. The second place goes to Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with a decently-optimized rear camera that remains sufficient for emergency shots. Xiaomi Redmi Go is not disappointing given its price, but it is all but a camera-focused device.

Battery

With its bigger 3000 mAh battery, Xiaomi Redmi Go should be able to last a bit more than both its rivals. But we still did not test it, so we can not tell it for sure. Samsung always used to optimize the battery on its affordable devices very well, so the Galaxy J2 Core may effectively be at the same level. Also, consider that the J2 Core has a more efficient display due to its lower resolution.

Price

Xiaomi Redmi Go just debuted in the Philipines with a very affordable €60/$70 price tag, Motorola Moto E5 Play (the winner of this comparison) is priced about €80/$90 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core carries a €100/$115 price tag. Which one would you pick?

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core vs Motorola Moto E5 Play: PROs and CONS

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

PROs

Compact design

Nice cameras

Affordable price

Good build quality

CONS

Worse display

Xiaomi Redmi Go

PROs

Compact design

Nice display

Very affordable

Bigger battery

CONS

Average camera

Motorola Moto E5 Play

PROs

Best hardware

Bigger display

Splash resistant

Front-facing LED flash

Affordable

