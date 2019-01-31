Xiaomi’s first Android Go phone, Redmi Go kicks off pre-order in the Philippines

A couple of days back, Xiaomi went official with its first Android Go smartphone christened Redmi Go. The phone looks very much like the top-selling and cool Redmi 4A model which was one of the company’s highest -grossing smartphone till date. The back may look more like the Redmi 6A but the 6A is basically a redesigned Redmi 4A. The launch also pitches the device as the third Xiaomi phone after Mi A1 and Mi A2 and the first Redmi model to run pure Android OS.

As if these attributes are not interesting enough, the Redmi Go comes with an amazing 80 euros price tag and is expected to hit Europe and the Philippines soon. That of the Philippines may just be around the corner as the model is now on pre-order in the Asian country via popular online retailer Lazada. It adopts a slightly cheaper price tag of ₱3,990.00 (around $75) and is expected to start shipping on February 5. The offer also includes a free Mi headset for the first 200 preorders.

Read Also: Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Specs Comparison

As a reminder, the Redmi Go specifications are largely basic. It features a 5-inch 1280 x 720 display and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor. Like other Android Go phones, it has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage with a MicroSD card slot for expanding the storage. The phone has an 8MP rear camera with an LED flash and a 5MP front-facing camera. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and packs a 3,000mAh battery. Other features include dual SIM support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a MicroUSB port for charging and data transfer.

(source, via)