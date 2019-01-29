Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Specs Comparison

Xiaomi finally joined the Android Go club by announcing the Redmi Go for the global market. It is the most affordable last-generation phone by the Chinese company, but it is not its only device sold for less than €100. There is another super cheap Xiaomi device that people can opt for: the Redmi 6A. After the launch of the Redmi Go, a lot of potential buyers are wondering which one is worth buying, given that they share a similar price. Here, we will try to let you find out with in-depth specs comparison between the two compact and affordable handsets.

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi Go Xiaomi Redmi 6A DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 140.4 x 70.1 x 8.4 mm, 137 grams 147.5 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm, 145 grams DISPLAY 5 inches, 720 x 1280p (HD+), 294 ppi, 16:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5.45 inches, 720 x 1440p (HD+), 295 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, quad-core 1.4 GHz Mediatek Helio A22, quad-core 2 GHz MEMORY 1 GB RAM, 8 GB, micro SD dedicated slot 2 GB RAM, 16 GB – 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Android Go Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA 8 MP f/2.0

5 MP f/2.2 front camera 13 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 front camera BATTERY 3000 mAh 3000 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

Even though it is a more recent device, Xiaomi Redmi Go has a more outdated design than Xiaomi Redmi 6A. The latter comes with a taller display as well as thinner bezels, so a definitely better look on the front side. Regarding the rear sides, all depends on your tastes. Xiaomi Redmi 6A has a body that looks like metal (but it is plastic) while Xiaomi Redmi Go has a cleaner backside but it is evident that it is made of polycarbonate. On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi Go is more compact and also more lightweight, even though there is not a big difference in weight and dimensions as you can see from the specs sheets above.

Display

When you are about to buy an entry-level phone, you should never expect an excellent display. Xiaomi Redmi Go and Xiaomi Redmi 6A are equipped with different IPS panels, but their viewing quality is almost the same. They have more or less the same level of detail and similar color reproduction (just sufficient). The big difference is the size: Xiaomi Redmi 6A has a bigger and taller display, while Xiaomi Redmi Go has a smaller panel with the classic 16:9 aspect ratio. If you often use your device with one hand, then Xiaomi Redmi Go may be ideal for you, but if you want a better display for multimedia and advanced activities, then go for the Xiaomi Redmi 6A. But again, even under this point of view, differences are marginal.

Specs & Software

Xiaomi Redmi 6A has a much better hardware department than Xiaomi Redmi Go. It comes with one of the most performing quad-core chipsets, up to 3 GB of RAM and up to 32 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi Redmi Go comes with only 1 GB of RAM. However, while Xiaomi Redmi 6A has the classic MIUI, Xiaomi Redmi Go runs Android Go, so it can deliver a similar performance in daily use. Android Go is an enlightened version of the operating system which takes less space and runs smoothly even on devices with 512 MB of RAM. So the fact that Redmi Go has just 1 GB of RAM is not a big issue. By the way, if you want to play games, then you should still go for the Xiaomi Redmi 6A.

Camera

While both Xiaomi Redmi Go and Redmi 6A have the same, sufficient front camera for selfies, what changes in the camera setup is the rear sensor. The Redmi Go has a more disappointing 8 MP sensor which cannot even record videos in 1080p, while Xiaomi Redmi 6A has a more acceptable 13 MP rear camera. Xiaomi Redmi 6A is everything but a camera phone, but its shots are not so bad when light conditions are good. So, it wins the camera comparison, even though Redmi Go has a brighter f/2.0 which is more useful with low light.

Battery

You cannot understand which device will last more from the battery capacity as both Xiaomi Redmi Go and Redmi 6A boast a 3000 mAh battery. Basing on the specs on the paper, Redmi Go should last more because it has Android Go installed, a very efficient SoC and a smaller display to manage. But in order to give a definitive verdict, we will have to test Redmi Go’s battery life and now we still cannot do it as the phone is not on sale.

Price

People wonder which device is the best to buy because, as we said at the beginning of this article, their prices are very similar. While Redmi Go costs €80/$91 in the global market, Xiaomi Redmi 6A is available for about €90/$103 in the Chinese market. Despite the presence of Android Go on the Redmi Go, I would personally spend a bit more and go for the Xiaomi Redmi 6A because it has a better camera, more RAM and more internal storage than Redmi Go.

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: PRO and CONS

Xiaomi Redmi Go

PRO

Android Go

More compact design

Very affordable price

Global availability

CONS

Lower-end hardware

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

PRO

Bigger display

Higher-end hardware

MIUI additional features

Better camera

CONS