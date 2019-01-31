IDC: Xiaomi is fourth largest smartphone manufacturer in the world

Popular market research firm, IDC, has released its report for the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18). The report also includes the total shipment sales for the 2018 calendar year. According to the report, smartphone sales declined globally in 2018. However, manufacturers like Huawei, Xiaomi and OPPO managed to increase their shipments.

For the fourth quarter of the year, Samsung shipped 70.4 million units to grab a market share of 18.7% but when compared to its shipment of 74.5 million and market share of 18.9% in 4Q17, it declined.

Apple comes in close at number two with 68.4 million units shipped and a market share of 18.2%. It also shipped less and lost market share when compared to the same quarter in 2017 (77.3 million units and a 19.6% market share).

Huawei, on the other hand, shipped fewer units than Samsung and Apple but recorded significant growth compared to 4Q17. The Chinese manufacturer shipped 60.5 million units – an increase of 18.4 million units from the preceding year. It also increased its market share from 10.7% to 16.1%.

OPPO and Xiaomi close the top five list with 29.2 million units and 28.6 million units shipped respectively. And both grew their market share too last quarter.

The overall shipment for 2018 reveals more clearly how each manufacturer performed.

Samsung shipped a total of 292.3 million units for a market share of 20.8% to keep the title of largest smartphone company in the world. However, it shipped more units in 2017 (317.7 million) and had a larger market share (21.7%).

Apple shipped 208.8 million units to come in at number two but it still has a lot of catching up to do if it intends to dethrone Samsung. Even though the Cupertino-based company shipped more in 2017 (215.8 million) it actually grew its market share by 0.2% in 2018 for a total of 14.9%.

Huawei can be termed the biggest winner even though 2018 was a bit rough for it. In 2017, Huawei shipped 154.2 million units and had a market share of 10.50%. By the end of 2018, its market share jumped to 14.7% and its total shipment was 206 million units!

Xiaomi also did great in 2018 with a total shipment volume of 122.6 million units up from 2017’s 92.7 million units. Its market share also grew by 2.4%. This was more than enough to push OPPO to fifth place and its sister company Vivo to the sixth position.

OPPO shipped a total of 113.1 million units in 2018, recording an increase of about 1.4 million units. It also grew its market share from 7.6% to 8.1%.

Total smartphone shipment in 2018 was 1.404 billion, a 4.1% decline compared to 2017. IDC cites longer replacement cycles, political and economic uncertainty, increasing price, and consumer frustration as part of the reasons for the decline in growth.

It advises that manufacturers find a balance of new features, compelling design, and affordability. The firm also believes that the arrival of 5G and foldable smartphones may breathe new life into the industry.

