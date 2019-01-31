Xiaomi Mi Bunny Story Machine Mini – Bluetooth version launched for 149 Yuan (~$22)

Xiaomi has launched a new product, the Mi Bunny Story Machine Mini – Bluetooth version. This is the second model f such product the company is launching. Mi Bunny is actually the company’s mascot until it thought of bringing the mascot to life. The product was the unveiling of the Mi Bunny smart assistant. The brand then launched the Mi Bunny Story Machine Mini around this time last year. This is the second iteration of that product with the iconic bunny design but this version comes with Bluetooth support.

In terms of appearance, this version is not very much different from the first model. This model comes with a compact and portable design with a height of 14cm. The device packs 16GB of built-in storage can it can play music that can aid the child to drift off to sleep. The machine is pre-installed with high-quality story content which aids in the development of the child’s IQ and enlightenment. It will use big data feedback to filter out the baby’s favourite stories from more than 350 pieces of the best children’s stories and rhymes.

Read Also: Xiaomi Mi Bunny Smartwatch 3 (4G version) with AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass 3 launched

The biggest highlight of this version is the Bluetooth connectivity feature it packs. With Bluetooth connectivity, the Mi Bunny Story Machine Mini can be paired with a smartphone and used as a speaker to play contents from the phone or media player. The device will go on sale at 10 AM on February 1 via Xiaomi Mall, TMall, and other online retailers. The 149 yuan price tag is the same as the price of last year’s model.