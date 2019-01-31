Realme 2 Pro running Android 9.0 Pie appears on GeekBench

It is almost four months already since OPPO’s Realme brand launched the Realme 2 Pro. The company had pledged to deliver fresh updates to its smartphones within the first half of 2019 and there is an indication it is going to keep to that pledge, at least for the Realme 2 Pro. A model suspected to be the Realme 2 Pro has been spotted on benchmark app database GeekBench. What makes the GeelBench listing stand out is the presence of Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

If the unnamed device is indeed the Realme 2 Pro, that will make it the first Realme model to get Android Pie. That shouldn’t be much of a surprise since the device is the company’s most expensive device. The GeekBench model is listed as “unknown RMX1801” but the device is strongly suspected to be the Realme 2 Pro because their software build numbers start with RMX. Apart from that, the model is listed as packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and the 2 Pro is the only Realme smartphone featuring that chipset. The model also comes with 4GB of RAM.

We believe the update will hit soon but it is possible it is still deeply undergoing testing.

