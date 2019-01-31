OPPO reveals it is aiming to be the first to release a 5G smartphone

OPPO CEO Chen Mingyong recently granted an interview to Qualcomm China and during the interview, he spoke on a variety of topics centred on the company’s plans for its mobile phone business. Top on the issues discuss is the plan for the 5G+ era. The CEO disclosed that mobile phones will remain the core and hub of all things in the 5G era and so the company will continue to build on its mobile phones. He equally disclosed that one of the company’s core business will be the launch of a new smartphone with the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

Chen Mingyong came out with a surprised when he said that OPPO will strive to be the first manufacturer to launch 5G mobile phones. He further disclosed that the Chinese company will further develop AI capabilities with 5G and actively explore the application scenarios of the 5G+ era. At the same time, OPPO plans to launch 5G mobile phones in the first half of 2019. At present, OPPO is actively building an open IoT platform to accelerate the development of AI+IoT technology.

Read Also: OPPO strives to release the first 5G smartphone

In April last year, OPPO announced the establishment of the OPPO Research Institute, which is conducting front-end research on the research fields of 5G, AI, image processing and new materials and new technologies in the three areas of software, hardware and standards. At the same time, OPPO also announced that it will invest ¥10 billion R&D funds in 2019 (this year), which will focus on the vision of the company in AI, 5G and other fields.

(source)