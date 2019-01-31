Nokia TA-1157 Android One phone with dual rear cameras hits the FCC

A new Nokia phone with the model number TA-1157 has been seen at the FCC. The listing includes schematics and a few key specs.

The Nokia TA-1157 is an Android One phone with dual rear cameras. The sensors share a single housing with the LED flash and are positioned in the middle of the phone in a vertical arrangement. There is a fingerprint scanner below the setup. The schematic diagram also confirms it will have NFC.

The FCC document reveals the phone is 148.95 mm long and 71.3 mm wide. It also measures 165.1 mm diagonally. Based on the dimensions, we believe the Nokia TA-1157 will have a screen size less than 6.0-inches. It will also have support for LTE bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41. It should launch in Europe since there is band 20 support.

The Nokia TA-1157 will come in two variants, at least for the rest of the world. One will have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and the other will have 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. We expect both will have support for storage expansion.

The document also reveals the device will pack a 3,000mAh battery. There will be two suppliers for the battery – Sunwoda Electronic Co. and Jiade Energy Technology. Both suppliers are based in China.

READ MORE: Nokia 6.1, 5.1 and 3.1 prices slashed in India

We are not sure about the official name of the Nokia TA-1157 but we believe it might be the Nokia 3.2 or Nokia 5.2 seeing as the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 series are the only Nokia phones that come in 2GB RAM + 16GB storage configuration. Nevertheless, we expect the phone to be announced at MWC 2019.

(Source, Via)