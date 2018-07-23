Xiaomi Mi Bunny Smartwatch 3 (4G version) with AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass 3 launched

Xiaomi has launched an upgraded version of the Mi Bunny Children Phone watch 2c. The new model is dubbed Mi Bunny Children Watch 3 and this is the 4G version. We couldn’t trace any record of a non-4G version released in the past so, it is possible that a version without LTE would drop later on. This new version comes with a price tag of 599 yuan (~$88).

In terms of the design, the smartwatch features a 1.41-inch retina-class HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 320 x 360 pixels. The screen is further protected from scratch by a 2.5D curved glass There is also a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the screen. Further, the Mi Bunny Watch 3 (4G) supports IPX7 waterproofing while the strap is made from food contact-grade material which is also comfortable to wear as it is not sensitive to the skin.

In addition, the Mi Bunny phone watch 3 has full support for dual 4G network such that even when a call is being taken, a voice message will be delivered. It also packs a 2MP HD camera with a 30-degree shooting angle that perfectly matches the child’s shooting angle. The camera has the ability to identify plants in order to aid in the child’s learning process. It can be paired with a dedicated app which can be used to locate the child’s exact position. This feature is made possible as a result of the features like GPS, Beidou, Wi-Fi, gravity sensor, camera assist, EPO, HotStill, AGPS etc. Parents can also set a safety net on the app whereby the parents will be notified when the child heads out of the zone. This prevents loss of the device and reduces danger to the child.

It will be available in Blue and Pink colours just like its predecessor. The smartwatch will go on sale at 10 AM on June 24 via Mi Mall, Tmall, Jingdong and Suning.