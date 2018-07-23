OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 5.1.9 update brings Intelligent Battery Saving feature

OnePlus’ current flagship smartphone — OnePlus 6 has received another update for the OxygenOS which brings the new feature of enhancing the battery life.

The latest OxygenOS 5.1.9 update add the intelligent battery saving feature to the OnePlus 6. The feature will optimize the battery and will intelligently turn off the network operations when the user is asleep. The feature works based on the user’s sleep patterns, where the phone guesses when it will be out of use for a long time.

The China-based company is calling this new feature “Sleep Standby Optimization” and it’ll not be activated by default. Users can activate the feature using the advanced optimization section under the battery optimization option from the phone’s settings. The feature extends the battery life of the phone, which packs a 3,300mAh battery that can be charged up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

Earlier, an update for the OnePlus 6 brought slow-motion video support as well as notch hiding support. The recent update for the phone was supposed to fix some system stability issues and optimize call quality. However, several users complained about serious battery drain, which reduces battery life by half with the screen consuming more than usual. Some users also complained about the camera app freezing.

The OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch notched AMOLED display with screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor. It packs up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage with support for microSD card slot.

The phone is powered by a 3,300mAh battery, with support for the company’s fast charging technology. On the back side, there’s a dual camera setup, sporting a 16MP primary Sony IMX519 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22um pixels, and OIS, and a 20MP Sony IMX376K secondary camera sensor, mainly for depth information. On the front side, there’s a 16MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The device is running the company’s own OxygenOS, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box. However, the OnePlus is already a part of Android P Beta program and thus, users can also try out the upcoming Android P.