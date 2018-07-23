Lenovo Z5 Aurora 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model to go on sale for 1,399 Yuan ($206)

Last week, Lenovo started selling the Lenovo Z5 Aurora edition for the first time in China. However, only the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant was available for purchase for a price of 1,799 Yuan, which roughly converts to $269.

Now, the company has announced that the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the Lenovo Z5 Aurora will be available for purchase from July 26 for 1,399 Yuan (approximately $206), similar to the pricing of other color models. The Black and Blue color edition was already available for purchase prior to the launch of Aurora color edition.

The Lenovo Z5 comes with a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ display with screen resolution of 2240 x 1080p pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top. The display is covered by a layer of 2.5D Gorilla Glass which protects it from minor scratches.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 636 processor along with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes in two storage options — 64GB and 128GB, but the Aurora color variant is available for the 128GB internal storage model only.

There’s a dual camera setup at the back of the phone with a primary 16MP f/2.0 sensor and a secondary 8MP sensor for depth information. The smartphone provides enhanced camera experience using artificial intelligence with support for 4D beauty mode, AI noise reduction, night mode, and AI portrait mode. On the front side, there’s an 8MP f/2.0 sensor with beauty mode for taking selfies and video calling.

It runs on Android Oreo operating system out of the box with the company’s own ZUI 4.0 on top which brings fluidity of the UI and adds Full U-Touch 4.0 Screen gestures, AI-based voice commands, and features such as automatic call answer through gestures.

The company has also promised the upcoming Android P version update for the Lenovo Z5. The device is powered by a 3,300mAh battery which comes with support for 18W fast charging.