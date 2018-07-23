Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 LTE version goes on sale tomorrow at 10 AM

Xiaomi launched the 4th generation Mi Pad about a month ago. The Snapdragon 660-powered tablet comes in Wi-Fi only and LTE variants but since it went on sale, only the Wi-Fi version has been available for purchase. Starting tomorrow, Xiaomi will begin to sell the LTE version.

The Mi Pad 4 LTE version comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage and will sell for ¥1499 (~$220). It also has GPS and a nano-SIM slot. The rest of the specs are the same as that of the non-LTE models.

The tablet comes with an 8-inch 1920 x 1200 display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is the first and only tablet so far to have a Snapdragon 660 AIE processor powering it.

It has a single 13MP f/2.0 sensor on its back and a 5MP f/2.0 sensor in front for video calling and selfies. It runs Android Oreo with MIUI on top and packs a 6000mAh battery. It will be available in black and gold.

If you are interested in grabbing a unit, head to Xiaomi’s website at 10 AM (local time) tomorrow.

