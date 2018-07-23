Xiaomi’s POCOPHONE F1 European price leaks, may give OnePlus a run for its money

Xiaomi trademarked a new brand name called POCOPHONE about a month ago. The first phone under the brand has been certified at Taiwan’s NCC and has also been seen at the FCC. It is also among the five Xiaomi phones that got certified at the ECC last week. Now the selling price of the phone in Europe has been revealed.

The info comes from popular leaker Roland Quandt (@rquandt) who posted a tweet revealing the details. In the tweet, he said the POCOPHONE F1 is actually pretty cheap based on its price tag. In Eastern Europe, the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM model is priced at about ~€420 while the 6GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at ~€460.

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 will seemingly be cheap as chips… listing in eastern Euroland for ~420 Euro (6/64GB) and ~460 Euro (6/128GB) (prices converted). If it really has an SDM845 that pricing would be really impressive for a device with a 5,99in 2160x1080px screen. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 23, 2018

The base model is significantly cheaper than the OnePlus 6 which sells for €519 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB model. Even though the POCOPHONE F1 doesn’t have 8GB of RAM, the €460 price of the 128GB version is still a very good offer as against the 8GB RAM OnePlus 6 that sells for €569.

The POCOPHONE F1 surfaced in a hands-on video last week and the video showed revealed a few details. First, the codename of the device is “Beryllium” which is the fourth SD845-powered Xiaomi phone expected to launch this year and also be sold in India.

It also revealed the phone has a 2.8GHz processor, runs MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. With respect to design, the phone has a notch similar to that of the Xiaomi Mi 8 but a different rear camera design.

The dual rear cameras sit in the middle and not on the left like Xiaomi’s recent releases. The design is also the same as that of the sketch at the FCC.

With all the new info popping up in such a short time, there is a possibility that the phone may be announced soon. Notwithstanding, Xiaomi has an event tomorrow in Spain and it has confirmed it will announce the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite.

