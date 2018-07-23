HMD Global may have discontinued the Nokia 6 (2018) in China

The Nokia 6 (2018) or Nokia 6.1 as it is known in other markets was the first phone launched by HMD Global this year. The device, like its predecessor, first launched in China before it made it to other markets. Six months later, it appears HMD Global has discontinued it in China.

Apparently, the device is no longer available at all three official retail partners. The Nokia 6 is officially sold by JD.com, Tmall, and Suning and all three of them don’t have it for sale anymore. Although the phone hasn’t been removed from the Nokia China site, the chances of these stores stocking it back are slim.

The Nokia 6 (2018) doesn’t seem like a good buy anymore. The Nokia 7 which shares the same processor as it now sells for ¥1199 (~$177) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model. This is the same price as the 4GB RAM + 64GB Nokia 6 (2018) at Tmall before it was no longer available. It has the same 3000mAh battery too but a smaller 5.2-inch FHD display.

READ MORE: HMD Global Product Manager confirms Nokia X5 will be available outside China

There is also the new Nokia X5 which comes with a more modern design, a more powerful Helio P60 SoC, and has a cheaper price tag.

While discontinuing it may seem like a rash decision, it seems like the best thing to do. The Nokia 6 (2018) is still available in other markets and will likely continue to be sold there if Nokia doesn’t launch any of its newer phones in those markets.