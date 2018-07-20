Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S gets 200 Yuan discount, now available for 3099 Yuan ($456)

Today, Xiaomi announced through its official Weibo account that the company will be offering a 200 Yuan (approximately $29) discount on the purchase of Mi MIX 2S smartphone for a limited time. However, the company has not revealed when the discount offer will expire.

With the discount of 200 Yuan, the starting price of the Mi MIX 2S in China is now 3,099 Yuan, which roughly converts to $456 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model while the 6GB RAM + 128GB model costs 3399 Yuan ($500). However, the company has not discounted the 8GB RAM and 128GB model of the Mi MIX 2S, which will continue to be available at its usual pricing.

Launched earlier this year, the Mi MIX 2S comes with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD Full-Screen display that offers a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio and DCI-P3 color gamut. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset coupled with Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE) powers.

All the variants of the smartphone come with a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity. It features a vertically aligned dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel secondary telephoto lens. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera that’s capable of snapping amazing bokeh effect shots through AI. It also includes support for facial recognition through the front-facing camera.

The smartphone is running Android 8.0 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 9.5 on top that also supports full-screen gestures. It comes with Xiao AI voice assistant that is claimed to be smart enough to take on the Apple’s Siri.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual-SIM, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, and NFC. The device draws power from a 3,400mAh battery which comes with support for Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. With 7.5W Qi wireless charging support, it is also the first smartphone from Xiaomi to come with support for wireless charging.