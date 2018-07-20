Meizu X8 with notched display, Snapdragon 710 appears in leaked shot

Meizu’s Founder Jack Wong has confirmed that the apart from the Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus that is scheduled to debut on Aug. 8, the company is also prepping up an upper mid-range phone called Meizu X8. Wong had claimed in the previous month that the Snapdragon 710 powered Meizu X8 will be better than the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE that is also driven by the same SoC. A leaked photo of the prototype of Meizu X8 has revealed that it will be arriving with a notched display.

The leaked snap of the Meizu X8’s prototype shows that it features a wide notch. It is likely to house an earpiece, a frontal shooter and some other sensors. The image shows the “About Phone” page of the phone which reveals that the Snapdragon 710 will be present under its hood. It will be arriving with Android 8.1 Oreo preinstalled.

The upcoming Meizu 16 and 16 Plus smartphones will be the first phones from the company to arrive with in-display fingerprint scanner. Wong has confirmed that SD710 powered Meizu X8 won’t be featuring the advanced fingerprint scanning technology. Meizu X8, the first notched phone from the Chinese firm will be offering a high screen-to-body ratio.

Wong has also revealed the X8’s display size will be bigger than that of Xiaomi Mi 8 SE that features a 5.8-inch display. Probably, the X8 may arrive with a 6-inch screen, but there is no confirmation on it yet.

As far as pricing is concerned, the handset is likely to be priced between 1,500 Yuan (~$228) and 2,000 Yuan (~$295). Probably, the 1,500 Yuan (~$228) price tag will belong to Meizu X8’s 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM variant and the higher model with 128 GB storage + 6 GB RAM may carry a pricing of 2,000 Yuan (~$295). The 4 GB and 6 GB RAM versions of the Xiaomi Mi 8 that are packed with 64 GB of native storage are respectively priced at 1,799 Yuan (~$265) and 1,999 Yuan (~$294).

Last year, Meizu did not release MX7 smartphone that was expected to arrive as the successor of 2016’s Meizu X6 smartphone. By launching the Meizu X8 smartphone, the Chinese company is expected to replace the Meizu MX series.

