Honor 10 GT pricing confirmed; First sale staring on July 24

Announce at the beginning of this month, the Honor 10 GT is the first smartphone from Huawei to come with 8 GB of RAM. It is nothing but an advanced version of the Honor 10 flagship phone that comes with GPU Turbo technology. The Honor 10 GT is also equipped with handheld super night camera mode available on the Huawei P20 Pro. The pricing of the smartphone was not confirmed at its launch. Today, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed on its pricing. Also, the smartphone will be available on its first sale starting from July 24.

The Honor 10 GT as a variant of the Honor 10 on VMall, Huawei’s official online store. The listing reveals that the smartphone that has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is priced at 3,299 Yuan. The other two variants that are listed on the same page such as 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage that are respectively priced at 2,599 Yuan and 2,999 Yuan belong to Honor 10.

The listing for Honor 10 GT on Vmall states that it will be available for buying starting from July 24. It will be coming in only two color options like Magic Night Black and Phantom Blue. The regular Honor 10 is also available in these colors as well as other hues such as Sea Gull Gray and Phantom Purple. The Honor 10 GT will be also available through Chinese retailers like JD from the aforementioned date.

A report from the past week had revealed that such is the popularity of the Honor 10 that the company sold over 3 million units of the smartphone. It has also allowed the company to gain 150 percent year-on-year shipments in the first half of 2018. Honor’s President George Zhao has said that the Honor 10 GT was created on the basis of users demand and experience.

As far as specs of the Honor 10 GT is concerned, it borrows all of them from the Honor 10. The handset is equipped with 5.84-inch IPS LCD display. The notched screen supports 19:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. The handset receives power from Kirin 970 SoC. It is equipped with 24-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera and a front-facing camera of 24-megapixdel. It is loaded with EMUI 8.1 based Android 8.1 Oreo. It is packed with a 3,400mAh battery.

