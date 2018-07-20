Honor 9N launching in India on July 24 will be exclusively available via Flipkart

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is launching a new smartphone in the Indian market on July 24th. The company is bringing the Honor 9N, which is the rebranded version of the Honor 9i (2018) launched in China last month. Earlier, the phone was reported to come to India as Honor 9X.

The company has already sent out media invites for the launch of Honor 9N in India on July 24th. Now, the Chinese company has also confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart.

Commenting on this, P Sanjeev, Vice-President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said:

We are delighted to announce that Flipkart will be our exclusive online sale partner for Honor 9N, our new smartphone. Accessibility to consumer is one of the most important aspect that we consider while launching a new product and this strategic partnership with Flipkart assures us of that.

Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director, Mobiles at Flipkart, said:

We are thrilled to partner yet again with Honor to exclusively launch their latest smartphone, Honor 9N in India. This phone will definitely be a game changer in terms of the extraordinary design that it offers in the price segment.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 659 octa-core processor with Mali T830-MP2 graphics processor.

It will pack 4GB RAM and will be offered in two internal storage variants — 64GB and 128GB. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the storage capacity up to 256GB. In terms of optics, there’ll be a 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras and a 16MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies.

The device will run Android Oreo operating system out-of-the-box and with a layer of company’s own custom interface EMUI 8.0. It will also come with fingerprint sensor on the back and support for Face Unlock. The smartphone will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

Read More: Honor is going to announce yet another Revolutionary Technology, this time in AI!

The Honor 9N is expected to be available in four color options — Black, Blue, Green, and Purple. In China, the Honor 9i (2018) starts at 1399 yuan (approximately $218) and we are expecting similar pricing in India as well. We’ll know the phone’s pricing and availability details when the device gets launched in India on 26th July.